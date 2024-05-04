Renowned Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen passes away

Riyadh: Renowned Saudi poet Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away on Saturday, May 3, after a brief illness in Saudi Arabia‘s capital Riyadh. He was 75.

Prince Badr, known as the “Architect of the Word,” was one of the prominent pioneers in contemporary poetry in the Arabian Peninsula, widely recognized in the Saudi and Arab world.

He made significant efforts in crafting high-quality literary works that blend poetry, pride, lamentation, and social and political reality.

Also Read Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia bans expats from entering Makkah without permit

He received his education in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as in Britain and the US.

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, awarded him with the King Abdulaziz medal in 2019.

Photo: @Fahdafahadk/X

In 2019, Audrey Azoulay, Director General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has recognized Prince Badr for his significant contributions over the past years.

He collaborated with prominent Arab singers like Talal Maddah, Abadi Al-Johar, Mohammed Abdu, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, and Kadim Al-Saher.

He wrote several notable poetry collections, including “What the Bird Inscribes on the Date of the Tree,” “A Message from a Bedouin,” “A Painting, Maybe a Poem,” and “Flash.”

“People don’t care about your circumstances. Code that saddens your grief. Even if your burden is paralyzed on your shoulders. When you die, no one will see you,” he wrote in his last post on X on April 30.

الناس ما همَّها ظروفكْ

كود الذي يحزن لغمّكْ

وإن شلت حملك على كتوفكْ

بتموت ما احدٍ ترى يمّكْ — بدر بن عبدالمحسن (@albadr) April 29, 2024

The poet’s death has been widely shared on the X platform, with users expressing their grief and tribute to his work.

Taking to X, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Al-Sheikh, expressed condolences to Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen’s family and the people of Saudi Arabia.

“Sad news and I feel I have lost a father of mine, but all I can say is praise be to God in any case,” he wrote on X.

رحم الله الأمير الشاعر صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير بدر بن عبدالمحسن وغفرله واسكنه فسيح جناته … عزائي لأسرته الكريمة وأبنائه ولآل سعود الكرام والشعب السعودي…خبر حزين وأحس فقدت أب لي ولكن لا أقول إلا الحمدلله على كل حال pic.twitter.com/cTLcO4CGdW — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) May 4, 2024

اللهم إن البدر بين يديك ، اللهم اغسله بالماء والثلج والبرد، اللهم أنر قبره واجعله روضة من رياض الجنة



يارب اجبر قلوب احبتي



#بدر_بن_عبدالمحسن pic.twitter.com/Q6DYHhgK3z — A H L A M ~ ♥️ ~ أحلام (@AhlamAlShamsi) May 4, 2024