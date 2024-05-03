Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia bans expats from entering Makkah without permit

The decision will be effective from Saturday, May 4.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 8:04 pm IST
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Public Security has announced that expatriates without valid entry permits will be denied access at security checkpoints on roads leading to Makkah, effective from Saturday, May 4.

The decision on Friday, May 3, comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to regulate entry into Makkah as the Haj 1445 AH-2024 season approaches.

Therefore, residents wishing to enter Makkah are now required to obtain an entry permit from the relevant authorities.

To enter Makkah, expatriates must provide one of the following documents

  • Entry permit to work in the holy sites issued by the competent authority
  • Resident ID card (Iqama) issued by Makkah
  • Umrah permit or a Haj permit

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.

Haj, is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.

