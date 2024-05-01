Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk card for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has officially launched the Nusuk card for Haj pilgrims for the 1445 AH-2024 season.

This came on Tuesday, April 30, during the visit of Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, to Indonesia.

The first set of Haj Nusuk card was issued to a group of Indonesian pilgrims as part of preparations to welcome this year’s pilgrims.

About Nusuk card

The Nusuk Card, both digital and physical, is a comprehensive data item required for pilgrims to access holy sites and navigate around Makkah.

The card allows authorities to easily identify and verify pilgrims, thereby preventing unauthorized entry to holy sites.

Acquisition points

For international pilgrims: Available from Haj offices following visa issuance

For domestic pilgrims: Provided by service providers after obtaining a permit

The digital version is available on Saudi applications— Nusuk and Tawakklana.