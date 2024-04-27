Performing Haj without permit not permissible: Saudi Council of Senior Scholars

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2024 5:19 pm IST
Photo: Twitter

Ahead of the upcoming Haj season, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars has confirmed that going for Haj without obtaining a permit is not permissible.

The council’s statement was issued following a presentation by Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Haj and Umrah, and General Authority for the Care of Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque affairs.

In a statement, the council mandates obtaining a permit to adhere to Sharia law, facilitate Haj, and protect the sanctity of Holy Sites, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Performing Haj without a permit is deemed a sin, according to the council’s interpretation.

The council states that government agencies responsible for organizing the Haj season create a comprehensive plan covering security, health, accommodation, catering, and other services.

The more the number of pilgrims is consistent with the authorized figures, the better the service quality and the lower the risk of harm, it said.

This includes preventing situations such as sleeping on the roads, which can impede their movement and transportation and may lead to casualties due to overcrowding.

