Saudi Arabia warns against fake Haj companies

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to individuals planning to perform Haj 1445 AH-2024 against falling victims to the fake Haj companies.

Taking to X on Friday, April 26, Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah said fake Haj companies often advertise on social media in various countries claiming to organize pilgrimage. at attractive prices.

In this regard, the ministry praised the Iraqi Supreme Authority for Haj and Umrah for its cooperation in arresting over 25 companies.

It appreciates the efforts made by other countries to combat this illegal activity.

وزارة الحج والعمرة تحذر من الانسياق خلف الإعلانات الوهمية، وتدعو الجميع لمتابعة الجهات الرسمية للحصول على المعلومات الموثّقة. #مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/xnIxR5nTJY — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) April 26, 2024

It has urged the public to promptly report any fraudulent Haj companies and to follow official authorities for documented information.

According to the ministry, Umrah, tourism, work, family visit, transit visas, and other types of visas do not qualify their holders to perform Haj.

The ministry has also emphasized that obtaining a Haj visa from Saudi authorities or official channels is mandatory.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Umrah can now be performed on any visa

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 14.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.