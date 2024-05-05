Video: Katrina Kaif takes her business to UAE

Dubai: Renowned Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Katrina Kaifa has launched her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This marks the brand‘s first international foray.

It was launched in partnership with the Apparel Group at Indian retailer Nykaa’s first beauty store, Nysaa, in City Centre Mirdif, Dubai.

Kay Beauty, India’s first celebrity makeup brand, is known for innovation and high performance, gaining popularity as one of South Asia’s fastest-growing celebrity beauty brands.

Watch the video here

It offers high-performance products in all major makeup categories, bridging the gap between glamour and skincare, promoting guilt-free beauty enjoyment.

Speaking about the launch, Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder of Kay Beauty states, “It gives me immense joy to finally bring Kay Beauty to the UAE. It was always my vision to take Kay Beauty global and share our offering with customers across different geographies, so they can experience the product first-hand.”

“The brand’s foray into the GCC allows us to tap into a market that is very passionate about beauty and Indian cinema, both. It is a strategic move for us to launch Kay Beauty in the region via an omnichannel retail presence. GCC welcomes so many ethnicities, genders, and ages and Kay Beauty’s core philosophy is to cater to all skin tones, while staying true to the promise of #makeupthatkares,” the actress adds.

“I’m thrilled to announce the arrival of Kay Beauty in the GCC region, in collaboration with omnichannel retailer Nysaa. Kay Beauty has made significant waves in India with its innovative and inclusive products and has resonated deeply with Indian consumers from all walks of life,” Adwaita Nayar, the Co-Founder of Nykaa and CEO of Nykaa Fashion said.

Kay Beauty has launched in the UAE with a wide range of over 60+ SKUs for lips, face, nails, and eyes, catering to various beauty needs and preferences.