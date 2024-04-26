Saudi Arabia: Umrah can now be performed on any visa

Riyadh: In a major relief, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that individuals with any type of visa are now eligible to perform Umrah, or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Taking to X, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said, “Visitors can effortlessly perform Umrah from any location and with any entry visa, ensuring ease and peace of mind.”

Also Read Haj 2024: Know departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

The ministry clarified that all visa holders, including personal, family, transit, labor, and e-visas, are permitted to participate in Umrah rituals.

Visitors can effortlessly perform Umrah from any location and with any entry visa, ensuring ease and peace of mind.#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You pic.twitter.com/ySs6rgLWns — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) April 24, 2024

For smooth and hassle-free Umrah experience, the ministry has encouraged pilgrims to use the Nusuk app to obtain an Umrah permit.

It advises pilgrims to adhere to designated timings for rituals at the Grand Mosque.

The last date for the departure of Umrah pilgrims for the current year 1445 AH would be on the June 6 corresponding to 29 of Dhu al-Qa’dah.

Also Read World’s largest coral restoration project unveiled in Saudi

In recent years, Saudi Arabia introduced several facilities for overseas Muslims to perform Umrah.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.