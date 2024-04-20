Haj 2024: Know departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the last date for the departure of Umrah pilgrims for the current year 1445 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) would be on the June 6 corresponding to 29 of Dhu al-Qa’dah.

The announcement aims to ensure a smooth flow of pilgrims from around the world to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah during the upcoming Haj season.

Earlier, the ministry announced the last date for the expiry of Umrah visa for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom for the current Umrah season is 15 of Dhu al-Qa’dah corresponding to May 23.

This came in response to an inquiry on the ministry’s beneficiary care X account.

The ministry also stated that the Umrah visa cannot be extended beyond its 90-day duration and cannot be converted into another visa.

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 14.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.