Saudi Arabia: Over 8.2k heat exhaustion, sunstroke cases reported during Haj

Riyadh: More than 8,200 cases of heat exhaustion and sunstroke were recorded among pilgrims since the beginning of the Haj season 1444 AH/2023, according to the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH).

On Thursday, Makkah recorded the highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Heat stress centres in hospitals in Makkah have been receiving an increasing number of heat exhaustion and sunstroke cases.

On Thursday alone 1,721 cases were recorded. “The number of heat stress cases since the beginning of this day has reached 1721,” Saudi MoH tweeted.

During a press conference on Wednesday, MoH’s spokesperson Dr Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aali said, “The most important challenges in the Haj season for this year are the weather, the high temperature, and the effort.”

He added, “Since the start of the Haj season until now, the number of those who were exposed to heat exhaustion and sunstroke has exceeded more than 6,500 pilgrims.”

The ministry requested pilgrims to use umbrellas, drink plenty of fluids, avoid physical exertion, and follow health guidelines to prevent sunstroke.

The ministry clarified the symptoms of heat stress such as headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, excessive sweating, high body temperature and decreased urine production.