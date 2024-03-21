Saudi Arabia prohibits lottery retail prize draws to promote sales

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has said lottery retail prize draws, which involve purchasing goods or products to win cash prizes, enter prize drawings, or distribute money within products, are prohibited in the Kingdom.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 20, the ministry said it summoned commercial establishments and individuals involved in such activities, stating it is working to enforce regulatory procedures and refer violators to public prosecution.

The Anti-Commercial Fraud Law prohibits requiring purchases in commercial competitions as a prerequisite for participation.

The law mandates competitions to adhere to Sharia law and Kingdom customs, ensuring commercial contests align with the cultural and religious values of Saudi society.

The ministry is closely monitoring commercial establishments and advertisers, particularly those licensed by the General Authority of Media Regulation, to ensure compliance with regulations and consumer rights.