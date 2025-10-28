Saudi Arabia receives 11.7M Umrah pilgrims in one month: Haj ministry

Saudi Arabia received 11.7 million pilgrims for Umrah during the Islamic month of Rabi al-Thani in September 2025.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, the statistical data was released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah. This is a record number of pilgrims, reflecting the enhanced services and facilities provided to worshippers.

Statistics reveal that over 1.5 million Umrah pilgrims arrived from around the world. The ministry attributed the increased number of Umrah pilgrims to the positive impact of digital tools and integrated logistical services, which have made it easier for Umrah pilgrims to travel and perform rituals with comfort and peace of mind.

The ministry further said that the Kingdom is making efforts to enhance Haj, Umrah and visit experience for foreigners in line with its Vision 2030. These efforts aimed to facilitate access for Muslims globally to the Two Holy Mosques and to provide a comprehensive spiritual experience that prioritises the comfort and safety of Umrah pilgrims from the moment they plan their trip until they leave Saudi Arabia.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to implementing joint initiatives to improve the quality of services provided within the Two Holy Mosques and throughout various stages of the pilgrims’ journey.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has also said that it is keen on developing digital and operational systems to ensure a smoother and more reassuring experience for the worshipers.