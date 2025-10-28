Video: Indian pilgrims with sensory disabilities visit Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah: A group of 25 pilgrims with sensory disabilities from India has arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to begin their spiritual journey to the holy cities. Their first stop was the Prophet’s Mosque on October 25, marking their first-ever visit before travelling to Makkah to perform Umrah.

The pilgrims, supported by the UK-based charity Abdullah Aid, include Huffaz (memorisers of the Quran) and students of Islamic knowledge from rural India. Their visit has gone viral after emotional footage from their first day in Madinah captured global attention.

One video shows a pilgrim reciting verses from a Braille Quran, while another recites through sign language. A separate clip shows volunteers translating the Azaan (call to prayer) for worshippers with hearing disabilities.

Islamic scholar Mufti Menk, who accompanied the group on their journey, was also seen in the videos interacting warmly with the pilgrims and personally assisting by pushing a wheelchair.

Indian pilgrims with sensory disabilities visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah before heading to Makkah for Umrah.



— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 28, 2025

During their visit, the pilgrims met Sheikh Abdul Muhsin Al-Qasim, the Imam of Prophet’s Mosque, who welcomed them and praised their determination to pursue faith despite physical challenges.

The charity said “Journey of a Lifetime” was made possible through community donations and international support, enabling pilgrims with sensory disabilities to fulfil their long-cherished dream of visiting Islam’s holiest sites.

Videos have gained millions of views across Instagram and X, with users calling the scenes “inspirational” and “deeply humbling.” One comment read, “Even without sight, speech or hearing, these remarkable pilgrims carry the Quran in their hearts — a reminder of true faith.”

Saudi Arabia enhances accessibility for pilgrims with disabilities

The journey coincides with broader efforts by Saudi authorities to improve accessibility for pilgrims with disabilities. The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced several initiatives to ensure a smooth and dignified experience for all visitors.

Both mosques feature designated prayer areas for worshippers with visual, hearing and physical impairments, managed by a specialised administration. Friday sermons are interpreted in sign language, and Braille Qur’ans, accessible books, and flexible Qur’an holders are available. Electric stairs, ramps, restrooms and golf carts have also been introduced to ease movement.

Volunteers and medical teams remain on hand to respond to visitors’ needs, ensuring a safe and dignified experience.