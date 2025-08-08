Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza City

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday, August 8, strongly condemned Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, denouncing ongoing violations against Palestinians including starvation, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia criticised the Israeli authorities for their failure to recognise the Palestinian people’s historical and legal rights to the land, which are safeguarded under international law and humanitarian principles.

The ministry also expressed serious concern over the international community, especially the UN Security Council, failing to stop Israel’s actions, warning that this inaction risks global peace and may lead to more atrocities and displacement.

Saudi Arabia urged the international community to take decisive action to resolve the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

This condemnation comes after Israel on Friday morning approved a military plan to take control of Gaza City, the largest city in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed intentions to take control of the entire territory.

Reports indicate plans to evacuate Palestinian residents and launch a ground offensive in Gaza City. The city and other parts of the Strip remain densely populated and have suffered the brunt of recent hostilities.

A decisive majority of Security Cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan that had been submitted to the Security Cabinet would neither achieve the defeat of Hamas nor the return of the hostages. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 8, 2025

In response, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to occupy Gaza City as a “war crime” and an act of “ethnic cleansing.” Hamas warned Israel would “pay a heavy price” for this military move, accusing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government of sacrificing Israeli hostages held in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The group also dismissed Israel’s attempt to replace “occupation” with “control” as a deliberate evasion to avoid legal responsibility for crimes against nearly one million Palestinians living in Gaza City.

Israel occupied Gaza from 1967 until its withdrawal in 2005. Today, around 2.4 million Palestinians live in the territory under dire humanitarian conditions.

However, parts of Gaza, including Deir al-Balah and the refugee camps of Nuseirat, Maghazi, and Bureij in the central governorate, have not yet been occupied.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations have intensified, causing widespread deaths, starvation, destruction, and displacement. This continues despite repeated international calls and International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings demanding a halt.