Saudi Arabia to host future aviation forum in May

Saudi Arabia is set to host the Future Aviation Forum 2024 (FAF 2024), which will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the future of the aviation sector in the region and beyond.

The event will take place from May 20 to 22 in Riyadh, Under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,

The forum is expected to be a significant international aviation gathering, bringing together more than 5,000 experts from around the world, including heads of major international airlines and aviation authorities from participating countries, to discuss urgent issues about air travel, global aviation, and the pursuit of environmental sustainability in the civil aviation industry.

The Middle East region is facing unique challenges in the aviation sector, including fluctuating oil revenues, regional conflict, and overcrowded airspace.

The goal of FAF 2024 is to accelerate efforts to achieve the Kingdom’s strategic aviation goals, to position Saudi Arabia as a leading Middle Eastern logistics hub and to foster an inviting investment environment in this vital sector. Heads of state, CEOs of international airlines, large manufacturers, executives from airports, and trailblazers in the field will all gather at the forum to set the platform for future debates that will shape the direction of international aviation.

The Future Aviation Forum is back!#FAF24 brings together global leaders to elevate the future of aviation and address the world’s challenges & showcase the unprecedented growth, investment & innovation opportunities in Saudi Arabia.



💻 Register nowhttps://t.co/nh25ZD8eLu



🗓… pic.twitter.com/si1HNqMdD7 — Future Aviation Forum | مؤتمر مستقبل الطيران (@FAF_Saudi) April 10, 2024

Middle East aviation sector

In the Middle East, the aviation sector generates USD 130 billion in GDP and 2.4 million jobs. There are 4.3 employment in the Middle East that are supported by each individual who works directly in the aviation industry and tourism. Furthermore, for every USD 1 in GVA directly produced by the aviation industry, the sector supports USD 3.9 in economic activity elsewhere in the Middle East.