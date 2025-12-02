Saudi Arabia transfers USD 90 million to Palestinian Authority to ease financial crisis

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has transferred USD 90 million to the Palestinian Authority (PA) as part of the Kingdom’s continued support for 2025, amid growing concerns over the PA’s financial stability and the impact of Israeli restrictions.

The tranche was handed over in Amman on Monday, December 1, during a meeting between Saudi Ambassador to Jordan and non-resident envoy to Palestine Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud and Estephan Salameh, the Palestinian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and Acting Minister of Finance, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and Wafa News Agency.

Prince Mansour said the move reflects the Saudi leadership’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian government and helping it meet its financial obligations at a time of mounting economic and humanitarian pressures.

He noted that the grant also aims to strengthen the resilience of Palestinians and support key sectors, particularly health and education, as part of the Kingdom’s sustained economic, developmental, relief and humanitarian assistance.

He highlighted the Kingdom’s recent diplomatic efforts as co-chair, alongside France, of the high-level international conference in New York on resolving the Palestinian question and advancing the two-state solution.

The conference resulted in broader international recognition of the State of Palestine and renewed support for the two-state framework.

Salameh expressed deep appreciation for Riyadh’s financial and political backing, describing the contribution as vital for easing the PA’s severe financial crisis, which has been exacerbated by recent Israeli measures, including the withholding of clearance revenues.

He conveyed the greetings of President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in recognition of their continued support.

The transfer comes as the PA faces shrinking revenues, salary cuts and mounting fiscal pressure. In September, Saudi Arabia pledged an additional USD 90 million as part of an emergency international coalition formed to bolster the Palestinian Authority amid concerns over its stability.