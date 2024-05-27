Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn new Israeli massacre in Rafah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, May 27, strongly condemned the new massacre committed by Israel in a camp for displaced persons in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed the Kingdom’s “categorical rejection of the continued flagrant violations by Israeli forces of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws and norms.”

It urged the international community to intervene immediately to prevent the escalating humanitarian crisis and stop the massacres.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات استمرار مجازر قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي، ومواصلتها استهداف المدنيين العزل في قطاع غزة، وآخرها استهداف خيام النازحين الفلسطينيين بالقرب من مخازن وكالة غوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا)… pic.twitter.com/clOVeA3jdN — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) May 27, 2024

In a statement, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire, providing protection for civilians, and preventing further loss of life, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It noted the importance of committing to implement the measures recently issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel’s immediate ceasefire in Rafah.

The ministry urged international efforts to curb escalation in occupied Palestinian territory, alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and ensure timely and sustainable delivery of aid.

Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman have also issued similar statements condemning the “Israeli occupation’s aggression on Rafah’s displaced people’s tents, killing tens, including women and children.”

OIC Secretary General Hussein Taha attributed the Israeli occupation’s atrocious crimes against Palestinians to its violations of humanitarian principles and international law.

أدانت #منظمة_التعاون_الإسلامي بأشد العبارات قيام قوات الاحتلال #الإسرائيلي بارتكاب مجزرة بشعة بحق المدنيين #الفلسطينيين بعد قصفها مخيم مكتظ بآلاف النازحين في مدينة #رفح، ما أدى الى استشهاد حوالي أربعين مواطنا وإصابة عشرات آخرين، غالبيتهم من النساء والأطفال، pic.twitter.com/RSBYkfxnQL — منظمة التعاون الإسلامي (@oicarabic) May 27, 2024

Israeli strikes in Rafah on Sunday night, May 26, led to the burning of tents of displaced Palestinians, resulting in at least 45 deaths, according to Palestinian officials.

The attacks occurred two days after the ICJ ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah, where over half of Gaza’s population sought shelter.

Social media footage showed a fire spreading across tents as people evacuated dead and injured individuals.

Breaking | Hours after the Israeli Knesset approved the preliminary reading designating UNRWA as a "terrorist organization," Israel slaughter more than 30 displaced Palestinians sheltering at a UNRWA center in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/GkwmIS4h12 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 26, 2024

Since May 6, Israel has been conducting a ground attack on Rafah, a city located south of Gaza, and on May 7, it captured the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, which is the only uncontrolled access point to the outside world.

The attack forced at least 810,000 Palestinians to flee from Rafah, which contained about 1.5 million people, including about 1.4 million displaced from other areas in the Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving more than 35,000 deaths and 80,000 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.