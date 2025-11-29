Saudi, UAE airlines act as Airbus orders urgent safety fix for A320 aircraft

Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines are adjusting operations after Europe’s Airbus issued an urgent global directive on Friday, November 28, requiring software updates across 6,000 A320-family aircraft.

The move follows a safety investigation into a JetBlue flight on October 30 when an Airbus A320 travelling from Cancun to Newark suddenly pitched down, injuring 15 passengers. The aircraft diverted to Tampa for medical assistance.

Investigators later found that high-energy particles from a major solar storm had corrupted memory inside the aircraft’s elevator and aileron control computer, producing false commands that caused the abrupt descent. Airbus has instructed operators to install a corrected software version or replace the affected unit before aircraft can return to full commercial service.

The A320 family is widely used on short-haul routes, prompting immediate schedule adjustments across global networks as airlines begin mandatory inspections.

Saudi carriers begin implementing the directive

Saudia said it is conducting reviews across its A320 fleet and will inform passengers if schedules are modified. The airline noted that all decisions are guided by international safety requirements.

Flyadeal has initiated technical checks on aircraft listed in the directive, while flynas advised customers that recalibration work may extend ground times on selected services as engineers complete the update.

UAE airlines work to stabilise operations

Air Arabia said it is coordinating with Airbus to complete the required update while keeping network disruption to a minimum.

Etihad Airways confirmed that the software installation across its A320 fleet has been finalised and that normal operations have resumed. The airline said the work was completed rapidly despite high traffic levels at Zayed International Airport.

Both Saudi and UAE carriers have encouraged travellers to monitor real-time flight information through official channels while global compliance efforts continue.

Global impact continues

More than 350 operators worldwide are affected by the recall, prompting delays and short-term groundings as technical teams apply the mandatory update. The directive has caused widespread scheduling adjustments, particularly in regions heavily dependent on A320-family aircraft.