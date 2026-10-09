Saudia pilot, 2 others killed in Houthi attack on Riyadh Airport

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia, on Friday, October 9, confirmed that one of its employees, a pilot, was killed in the Houthi-claimed attacks on Thursday, October 8.

“The incident also caused damage to one of its aircraft while it was on the ground at the airport. No passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident,” Saudia said.

The airline said it activated its emergency response procedures to manage the situation, monitor the condition of those affected, and provide the necessary care and support.

In an obituary for the pilot, identified as Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami, Saudia said it honours his memory with respect and appreciation and recognised his contributions to the airline.

“Saudia extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues. Our thoughts are with all those who knew and worked alongside him during this difficult time.”

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October 8 attacks

Three Saudi citizens were killed and several wounded in two attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a Saudia aircraft, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

It marked the deadliest attack in the country since Saudi Arabia and allied forces in neighbouring Yemen launched a major military offensive last weekend against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The first attack on Thursday targeted airport facilities, while the second struck the aircraft, the statement said.

It did not identify those responsible, though the Houthis claimed to have targeted the airport with a ballistic missile. The airport has come under multiple attacks, with a Sudanese national killed there earlier this week.

The new statement noted “injuries to a number of citizens and residents of different nationalities. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious.”

It also indicated that operational activities had returned to normal.

(With inputs from AP)