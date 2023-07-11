SC declines Manipur Tribal Forum plea seeking Indian army protection for Kukis

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the plea of Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection from the Indian Army for the Kuki tribe.

It would not be appropriate for the court to pass such direction to Army and paramilitary forces, the apex court said.

The recent wave of ethnic violence in Manipur erupted following a directive from the Manipur High Court asking the state government to consider granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. This further led to clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

The Court also said it would impress upon the central government and state government of Manipur to ensure arrangements to protect the lives of citizens of the state.