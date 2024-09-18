SC defers to Oct 3 hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2024 12:19 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to October 3 the hearing on a question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant and sought adjournment.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, strongly opposed it.

The top court agreed to adjourn the matter and posted it for hearing on October 3.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022, verdict of a three-judge bench on certain parameters.

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED’s powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search, and seizure under the PMLA.

