SC permits sale, bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali.

Allowing the joint request of the Centre and Delhi government, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran relaxed the ban on green firecrackers.

It asked the Central Pollution Control Boards and state pollution control boards of NCR to monitor the pollution level during Diwali and file reports before it.

“As a temporary measure, we allow bursting of crackers from October 18 to 21,” the bench said.

“Crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR and they cause more damage than green firecrackers,” the CJI said while reading out the operative part of the order.

“We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment,” the CJI said.

The order said patrolling teams will be conducting regular checks on cracker manufacturers and their QR codes have to be uploaded on the websites.

No crackers from outside Delhi-NCR can be sold here and if found, the licences of sellers will be suspended, it added.

The detailed order is awaited.

On October 10, the top court had reserved its orders on the pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the National Capital Region states and the Centre, had urged the apex court to permit bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on occasions like Diwali, Guru Purab and Christmas without any restrictions on the timing.