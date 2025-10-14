Bihar elections: Sharjeel Imam withdraws bail plea, to approach SC

Jailed activist and student leader, Sharjeel Imam, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has withdrawn his interim bail plea before a Delhi court for contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The JNU student leader will be moving to the Supreme Court, which would be the appropriate forum to seek such relief, since his regular bail plea is already pending there, his counsel said.

Sharjeel Imam had requested interim bail from October 15 to 29 to campaign as an Independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency in Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

Also Read Sharjeel Imam moves court for interim bail to contest Bihar elections

Although he has been granted bail in other cases, he remains in custody due to the Delhi riots conspiracy case for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He recently moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court in September refused him bail in the larger conspiracy case linked to the Delhi riots. Imam is willing to contest elections from his home state, Bihar, which is scheduled to take place in 2 phases from 10.10.2025 to 16.11.2025,” the plea states.

The JNU activist has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since January 2020, spending over five years in pre-trial detention.