SC raps Income Tax Department for filing appeal in decided matter

The top court said the Income Tax Department must have a litigation policy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th November 2025 9:34 pm IST
Supreme court reprimands SHO for defying order
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rapped the Income Tax Department for filing an appeal in a matter already decided, saying the frivolous exercise contributes to mounting pendency.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said such cases lead to docket explosion and wastage of judicial time.

“We fail to understand why the department is continuously filing the Special Leave Petitions despite the order passed earlier by this court.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

“Once a Special Leave Petition has been dismissed by the Supreme Court based on an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court, there ought not to be any more petitions filed by the department. We say so for the reason that filing of such frivolous cases would only add to the pendency of this court and also lead to docket explosion and unnecessary wastage of judicial time,” the bench said.

The top court said the Income Tax Department must have a litigation policy.

The apex court had earlier slammed the IT department for non-compliance with its own circulars.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th November 2025 9:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button