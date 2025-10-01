Seasonal diseases under control in Telangana: Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has reviewed the situation of seasonal and epidemic diseases in the state with senior officials.

During the monsoon season, seasonal illnesses usually increase, and the government has taken steps to ensure better treatment facilities in government hospitals.

Officials made a PowerPoint presentation on the status of epidemic and seasonal diseases and the facilities available in hospitals. According to them, epidemic cases are fully under control, and compared to last year, there has been a decline in the number of cases.

Director of Health, Dr. Ravinder Kumar, said that public awareness campaigns helped in containing the spread of seasonal diseases in Telangana quickly. He added that effective treatment facilities were arranged not only in hospitals but also in primary health centres, and precautionary measures were shared with the public before the start of the rains.

The Minister appreciated the Health Department officials for their efforts and said that seasonal diseases were effectively controlled while improving the performance of government hospitals. He instructed officials to remain vigilant until the end of the monsoon season and conduct review meetings regularly.

He also directed that effective treatment facilities should be ensured in all government hospitals and primary health centres under the close supervision of senior officials.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Dr. Christina Z. Chongthu, Aarogyasri Trust CEO Uday Kumar, Director of Medical Education Dr. Narender Kumar, Director of Family Welfare Dr. Ravinder Kumar, TVVP Commissioner Dr. Ajay Kumar, and other senior officials.