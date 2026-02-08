Security measures and development weakening Maoists: Amit Shah

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, February 8, attributed the positive fallout of the fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) to the combination of a security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, and disruption of Maoist financial networks.

He reiterated that the Maoist menace will be completely eradicated before March 31 this year while chairing a high-level security meeting on LWE in Raipur.

Shah said the ongoing fight against Maoists must not be scattered, and the remaining Maoists must not be allowed to flee to other states. He stressed the need for smooth coordination between various states and Central agencies, a government statement said.

The Home Minister, in a post on X, shared photographs of the meeting.

“Today in Raipur, I held a review meeting with the Chhattisgarh government and officials on anti-Maoist operations. The security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, targeting of the Maoist financial network and the surrender policy have yielded positive results, and Maoists will be completely eradicated before March 31,” he wrote.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said the security-centric strategy of the Centre and Chhattisgarh governments, infrastructure, strikes on the Maoist financial network, and the surrender policy have yielded positive results.

Chhattisgarh was once a stronghold of Maoist violence, but it has now become a symbol of development in the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Shah said youths of Chhattisgarh have been progressing in sports, forensic science, and technical education while preserving their culture and traditions.

He said Maoism has pushed many generations into the darkness of poverty and illiteracy.

“The double-engine government has been leaving no stone unturned to completely eradicate the menace of Maoism from the country, and it has reached the verge of its end,” Shah said.

He added that Chhattisgarh has made remarkable progress on both the security and development fronts, emphasising equal developmental opportunities for people living in Maoist-affected areas.

Shah also chaired a review meeting regarding various development works in Chhattisgarh, the release said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs attended the meeting held at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the release said.

Directors general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as DGPs of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Telangana, and senior officers also attended.

Sai said the security review meeting reflects decisive progress in the fight against Maoism.

In a post on ‘X’, the chief minister said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shahji, under your leadership, the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) security review meeting held today in Nava Raipur is a strong indication of decisive progress against Maoism.

He stated that the “double-engine” government’s security-centric strategy, infrastructure strengthening, action against Maoist financial networks and an effective surrender policy have been delivering visible results across Chhattisgarh and other affected states.

Sai said Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly to achieve the Maoism-free target by March 31 under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Shah.

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts, shares borders with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and has long been considered the strongest bastion of Maoists. However, the region has witnessed intensified anti-Naxal operations over the past few years, considerably weakening the extremist movement.

Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites, including top cadres such as CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh, while around 1,900 Naxalites were arrested and over 2,500 surrendered during the same period in the state, as per police.