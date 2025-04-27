Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy resign as TN ministers, Mano Thangaraj makes comeback

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned from the M K Stalin-led state cabinet and the Governor has accepted the same, the Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.

Governor R N Ravi has approved Chief Minister Stalin’s recommendation on their resignation, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Opposition AIADMK claimed victory for its protests against Ponmudy, while its ally BJP said the “removal” of the two from the state cabinet was “late.”

Senthil Balaji, facing ED probe in a cash-for-jobs scam in an earlier AIADMK regime, had been asked by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to make a choice “between post and freedom” as it had warned him of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister.

“When you were a minister, categorical findings have been recorded against you in the manner in which you brought about settlement and the proceedings are quashed. Grant of bail does not mean power to influence witnesses. In the past, you have influenced witnesses,” the bench had said.

The top court, as a result, offered him a choice.

“So, you have to make a choice between the post and the freedom. Such drastic findings are recorded against you in capacity as a minister,” the bench had said while hearing pleas to recall Balaji’s bail on the ground that he influenced witnesses in the case.

Balaji was sworn in as a minister by Ravi on September 29, 2024 after being granted bail by the SC. He had earlier resigned in February 2024, months after remaining as a minister without portfolio in the wake of his June 2023 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Upon his re-induction last year, he was assigned the same key portfolios — electricity, non-conventional energy development, prohibition and excise that he held previously in the Stalin cabinet.

Ponmudy, a senior DMK leader, had courted a major controversy recently over his Shaivite-Vaishnavite remarks made in the context of a sex worker, drawing widespread criticism, even as the Madras High Court later initiated proceedings on its own on the matter.

Though he had been removed from a key party post, there were demands from opposition parties and other quarters, for his ouster from the cabinet.

Transport Minister S S Sivasankar will handle Electricity portfolio, held by Senthil Balaji. Further, Housing Minister S Muthusamy has been allotted Excise and Prohibition, also held by Senthil Balaji.

R S Rajakannappan has been allotted Ponmudy’s Forests and Khadi, in addition to his existing Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, the release said.

Further, the Governor has accepted the CM’s recommendation to include Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj in the cabinet, it said. He was dropped in an earlier rejig of the cabinet.

The swearing-in of the minister designate will be held at 6 PM on Monday, it added.

Responding to the development, principal opposition party AIADMK said Ponmudy stepping down was a victory for its various protests against him.

Balaji’s exit was a “justice” ensured through the court, it said on its official ‘X’ handle.

BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said, “Removal of Senthil Balaji & Ponmudi from Tamil Nadu ministry is expected though late.”

“It is not a shame on them but on Chief Minister M K Stalin for his misrule, corrupt government, maladministration & mismanagement,” he said in a social media update.