SFI, allies sweep UoH elections

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) triumphed in the University of Hyderabad’s student union elections, securing key posts through an alliance with the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and Tribal Students Federation (TSF).

Mohammad Ateeq Ahmed, the SFI candidate, clinched the presidency, securing 1,880 votes, outstripping ABVP candidate Sheik Ayesha by a margin of 471 votes.

Jalli Akash, part of the ASA-SFI alliance, captured the vice presidency with 1,671 votes, surpassing ABVP candidate Tarun, who received 1,283 votes.

In the contest for general secretary, Deepak Kumar Arya from ASA-SFI claimed the position with 1,765 votes, overtaking ABVP’s candidate Rajesh Palla, who garnered 1,285 votes.

Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu, representing SFI-TSF, secured the assistant general secretary role with 1,775 votes, surpassing ABVP’s Rathod Vasant Kumar, who received 1,134 votes.

Shamim Akter Sheik from ASA-SFI emerged victorious for the cultural secretary role, securing 1,656 votes and defeating Antony Basumatary. Meanwhile, Athul, the SFI candidate, was elected as sports secretary with 1,642 votes, prevailing over ABVP candidate Jwala Prasad, who received 1,406 votes.

Nandan Palakil and K. Pooja, both from SFI, emerged triumphant in the GS Cash Integrated and GS Cash (PG) categories. Similarly, Soumya Kepi and Pavan secured victories for GS Cash (Research), representing the SFI.