SFI demands withdrawal of 95 pc cut-off for JEE, NEET coaching in TGSWREIS

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday urged the State government and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) to withdraw a new rule that limits JEE and NEET UG coaching to only those intermediate students who score 95% or above in their first-year exams.

In a statement, SFI Telangana President S. Rajnikanth and General Secretary T. Nagaraju said that coaching for competitive exams is currently being offered at Centres of Excellence (COEs) like Gowlidoddi and Chilkur. These institutions were set up to provide quality education and coaching to students from economically weaker backgrounds.

However, the new guidelines issued by TGSWREIS state that only students who secure at least 95% in the Intermediate Public Exams (March 2025) will be allowed to continue in these COEs. Those who do not meet the cut-off will be shifted to general residential junior colleges.

The SFI criticised the move, calling it unfair and contrary to the purpose of the welfare education system. “These institutions were meant to uplift students from poor and middle-income families. Setting such a high cut-off will deny many deserving students the opportunity for quality coaching,” the statement said.