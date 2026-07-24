Shabad gets new SHO after 6-murder case; 3 inspectors transferred

Hyderabad: The Future City Police Commissionerate on Thursday, July 23, transferred three inspectors on administrative grounds, including the appointment of a new station house officer (SHO) for Shabad, where the gruesome murder of six persons and the subsequent suicide of the accused had sparked widespread public outrage.

According to the transfer orders issued by Future City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, DK Laxmi Reddy has been appointed as the new SHO of Shabad police station. The post had fallen vacant after Inspector Kantha Reddy was transferred following departmental action over the handling of the high-profile murder case.

The transfers follow an internal inquiry into the police response to the incident. Earlier, Sub-Inspector Ramesh was suspended, while Inspector Kantha Reddy was issued a charge memo after the inquiry reportedly found lapses in the handling of the case.

6 family members killed by POCSO accused

The shocking crime took place on the night of July 10 within the Shabad police station limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to police, accused P. Rajkumar allegedly murdered a minor girl, her mother and grandmother after they filed a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He then allegedly killed his wife and two children before dying by suicide.

The police response to the case drew sharp criticism from local residents, who staged protests alleging negligence in handling the matter.

As part of the latest reshuffle, K. Narender Reddy has been posted as the SHO of Chevella police station, while M. Bhupal Sridhar has been transferred to the Central Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) under the Future City Police Commissionerate.