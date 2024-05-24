Shabbir Ali warns Modi of ‘contempt of court case’ over Muslim quota

Questions how Modi and Amit Shah could speak about the reservation issue which is in Supreme Court

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 24th May 2024 7:32 pm IST
Advisor to State government Mohammed Ali Shabbir warns Prime Minister Narendra Modi of contempt of court case against him if he continued to talk about Muslim reservations.
Hyderabad: Telangana government advisor Mohammed Shabbir Ali has warned that he would file a contempt of court case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he continued to mislead the country over Muslim reservations.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Friday, Shabbir Ali reminded that the issue was before the Supreme Court, and questioned how Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah could talk about abolishing such reservations.

Also pointing out that reservations for Muslims were given on the basis of the economic situation and not on the basis of religion, and that only certain most backward sections among Muslims were given reservations twenty years.

He said that he was going to send court’s directives and government orders regarding Muslim reservations to Modi.

