Shabbir Ali warns Modi of ‘contempt of court case’ over Muslim quota

Hyderabad: Telangana government advisor Mohammed Shabbir Ali has warned that he would file a contempt of court case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he continued to mislead the country over Muslim reservations.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Friday, Shabbir Ali reminded that the issue was before the Supreme Court, and questioned how Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah could talk about abolishing such reservations.

Also pointing out that reservations for Muslims were given on the basis of the economic situation and not on the basis of religion, and that only certain most backward sections among Muslims were given reservations twenty years.

He said that he was going to send court’s directives and government orders regarding Muslim reservations to Modi.