King action scenes: SRK and Suhana Khan take it to South Africa

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood releases of 2026. Three years after Dunki, SRK is returning to the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s project. The film’s title was revealed on SRK’s birthday last year, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Recently, the makers of King shared a new preview on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of SRK in action. The clip starts with the powerful dialogue, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” followed by a daring stunt performed by the superstar. Fans are excited to see Shah Rukh in his signature action-packed avatar.

Climax Shoot

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are heading to South Africa to film the climax of the movie. The 18-day climax shoot will be divided into two schedules. The first schedule will take place over a week in South Africa, followed by a 10-day shoot in Mumbai. The sequences will feature SRK, his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The director has reportedly planned highly stylized and elaborate action set pieces. Shah Rukh personally contacted the President of South Africa to get shooting permissions, which were granted within three days. The climax shoot is expected to wrap up by May 15, while principal photography will be completed by September. Post-production is already in progress to ensure the film meets its Christmas release date.

Star-Studded Cast and Music

King marks the second collaboration between SRK and Siddharth Anand after the blockbuster Pathaan. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan. Suhana will make her Bollywood debut in this film.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in Jawan. The film promises high-octane action, romance, and thrilling sequences designed for the big screen. With its Christmas release, King is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood spectacles of 2026.