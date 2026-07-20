Shark Tank India announces sixth season with new campaign

Mumbai: Business reality show “Shark Tank India” is set to return for its sixth season with the makers launching a new campaign to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on building strong businesses rather than relying on startup buzzwords.

The new season is currently open for registrations on Sony LIV.

Titled “#DontBeATota”, the campaign revolves around a parrot who believes rattling off startup terminology is enough to impress the Sharks.

Through the humorous mascot, the makers seek to underline that successful businesses are built on conviction, execution, resilience and a deep understanding of fundamentals, not just familiarity with entrepreneurial jargon.

The campaign celebrates founders who understand their businesses and have spent years solving real-world problems, according to a press release.

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and one of the Sharks on the show, said the campaign reflects what the investors look for in entrepreneurs.

“If repeating startup buzzwords was enough to build a business, we would all be investing in parrots. That’s the thought behind this campaign.

“Building a company has never been about sounding like an entrepreneur, it is about solving real problems, understanding your business inside out and showing the resilience to keep building every single day. That’s exactly the kind of founders we’re excited to meet in Season 6,” Gupta said in a statement.

Premiering in 2021, “Shark Tank India” is the Indian adaptation of the international format in which entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of investors in the hope of securing funding.