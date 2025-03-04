Mumbai: Being a celebrity comes with both pros and cons. They often become victims of speculations about their personal lives, including relationships, marriages, and divorces. The latest celebrity couple to fall prey to such rumors is Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Yes, you read that right!

The internet has been buzzing with reports suggesting that the much-loved telly couple, who have been married for seven years now, are allegedly heading for divorce. It all started when Dipika reportedly removed Shoaib’s surname, ‘Ibrahim,’ from her Instagram bio, sparking speculations that all is not well between them.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika React to Divorce Rumors

The couple has set the record straight in a recent vlog posted by Shoaib.

Addressing the rumors head-on, Shoaib and Dipika dismissed them as baseless and laughed them off. The couple took the speculations in a lighthearted manner, making jokes about them while cooking together in their vlog.

Shoaib humorously told Dipika, “Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai woh hamari hai (You didn’t tell me that one more marriage is breaking in the industry, and it’s ours)”.

To this, Dipika playfully responded, “Main kyu batao tumko? Main sumdi mein yeh sab karungi (Why should I tell you? I will do all this secretly).”

As the two continued their fun banter, Dipika sarcastically remarked, “Yay, you’re the first one to break the news to us.” Shoaib then shared the rumors with his family, who also laughed it off. Jokingly, he added, “Ramzan ka mahina pura nikal dete hai uske baad dekhenge (Let’s stay together for the month of Ramadan, then we’ll see).”

Towards the end of the vlog, Shoaib urged people not to believe in false news, saying, “Kuch bhi mat news banaye (Don’t create such news).”

Dipika was previously married to pilot Raunak Samson when she met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. While rumors suggested that her alleged affair with Shoaib led to her divorce in 2015, she denied all such claims. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023.