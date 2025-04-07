Shocking video shows man forcefully pulling Sreeleela in crowd

Hyderabad: Sreeleela is one of the fastest-growing stars in Indian cinema. After gaining fame in South films like Pushpa, she is now entering Bollywood with back-to-back movies. Her latest project is Aashiqui 3, where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen linkup rumours have already caught fans’ attention.

Sreeleela’s Viral Video

Sreeleela and Kartik are currently shooting Aashiqui 3 in Darjeeling. Recently, a video went viral from the sets that shocked many fans. In the clip, Kartik and Sreeleela were walking through a crowded area. Kartik was ahead while Sreeleela followed behind. Suddenly, a fan pulled Sreeleela into the crowd by her sleeve.

She looked shocked and uncomfortable, but her team quickly rescued her. Despite the scary moment, she smiled and continued walking. Kartik turned back after the noise but didn’t seem to understand what had happened.

Fans were quick to react online. Many were upset and worried about her safety. Some blamed the lack of security, while others said Kartik should have been more aware of his co-star. A few people even wondered if this was part of a scene from the movie, but most believe it was real.

All Eyes on Aashiqui 3

The film is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series. It’s expected to release during Diwali 2025. With Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut, her rising popularity, and this viral moment, Aashiqui 3 has already become one of the most talked-about films this year.