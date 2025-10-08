Shoe attack on CJI: Bengaluru BJP leader and ex top cop lauds ‘courage’ of attacker

Former Bengaluru police commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao has triggered a political storm by publicly backing suspended lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, October 6.

Rakesh Kishore, identified as the man who tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings, was immediately suspended by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for professional misconduct.

Despite facing widespread condemnation across political circles, Kishore has remained unapologetic, claiming his actions were divinely inspired.

‘I admire your courage’: Bhaskar Rao to attacker

Bhaskar Rao, a former IPS officer who joined the BJP in 2023 after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party, courted controversy with an endorsement of Kishore’s conduct.

“Even if it is legally and terribly wrong, I admire your courage, at your age, to take a stand and live by it, irrespective of consequences,” the BJP leader said in a social media post referring to the lawyer’s act.

A former Bangalore Police Commissioner and a BJP leader Bhaskar Rao is "admiring the courage" of the Lawyer who tried to throw his shoe on Chief Justice of India inside the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/kI9rJVNQJU — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 7, 2025

The incident has sparked outrage in legal and political circles, particularly since CJI Gavai belongs to the Dalit community, and the attack is being seen by many as having caste overtones.

Bar Council suspension

In a letter issued by BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, the Council said Kishore’s actions violated its Rules on Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette, as well as the dignity of the court.

The suspension order debars him from appearing, acting, pleading or practising in any court, tribunal or authority across India until further notice.

Reacting to the suspension, Kishore described it as a “despotic decree.” “The Bar Council sent me a letter last night suspending me. I can show you the letter. This is not just an order, it’s a despotic decree,” he told the media.

‘Lord’s Will’: Attacker Kishore

Defending his actions, Kishore claimed he was following divine will. “Whatever my Lord made me do, I did. I didn’t act on my own. It was the Lord’s will. There is a message behind what happened, and I will explain it,” he said.

He linked his anger to a September 16 hearing before CJI Gavai involving a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the restoration of a beheaded 7-foot statue of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho.

“I cried in front of that temple; I know the pain. In court, instead of taking action, the CJI remarked, ‘Tell your God to restore it if you are a devotee.’ I felt insulted and saw it as a gross injustice,” Kishore alleged.

Remarks on ‘Bulldozer Politics’

Kishore also objected to the CJI’s recent criticism of “bulldozer justice,” interpreting it as a veiled attack on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s actions against illegal encroachments.

“We all know where bulldozer actions are happening. I was born and raised in Bareilly. I’ve seen people build hotels on illegal land. If chief minister Yogi doesn’t act against them, then who will?” he argued.