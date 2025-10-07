2 Telangana advocates booked for casteist remarks on CJI Gavai

Hyderabad: The shoe attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was a shock for many as it was unprecedented in the country. Many believe that his identity as a Dalit and remarks over a religious case have made him a target. Interestingly in Telangana, two advocates have been booked for adverse and casteist comments on Gavai in a Whatsapp group over the same judgement on the case.

His identity as a Dalit also seems to be an underlying reason by upper caste advocates to attack him. On a WhatsApp groups of advocates in Siddipet, a pattern of criticism, insults, and abuse could be seen being perpetrated by a section of Hindutva foot-soldiers masquerading as advocates. Two advocates targetted not only the well-learned CJI, but the entire Dalit existence.

This incident took place two weeks before the shoe hurling incident. And in spite of complaints, no action has been taken against those who insulted the CJI. One of the accused used an old Telugu poem to indirectly pass casteist remarks. Shockingly, both the accused, without naming him, have seemingly referred to CJI Gavai as a ‘dog’ according to messages on a Whatsapp group.

Karrolla Ravi Babu, an advocate from Siddipet, had lodged a complaint at the Siddipet 1 Town Police Station on September 21, against two advocates practicing in the Siddipet Munsif Court named Prodduturi Srikanth and M Murali Mohan Rao, accusing them of perpetrating atrocities against the CJI, who belongs to the Dalit community.

The adbuses on CJI Gavai can be traced to September 18, when one Radharamn Das had posted news about a verdict delivered by justice BR Gavai with the comment “Shocking! After insulting Lord Vishnu and Hindus yesterday, Supreme Court SUSPENDS the SENTENCE of a Catholic priest CONVICTED for RAPING a minor girl.

The post was shared in the Siddipet advocates’ WhatsApp groups named ADVO Friends (Siddipet District) and District BAS (near & Dear). Advocate Srikanth commented on the post by stating “Kanakapu Simhasanamuna….,” in Telugu language, which is translated into English as “On a Golden Throne…”

The comments made against CJI BR Gavai in a WhatsApp group of advocates in Siddipet

Though it may not appear to be insulting, the verse Kanakapu Simhasanamuna is derived from a poem in the popular ‘Sumati Satakam ‘ which was composed by 13th Century Telugu poet Baddena Bhupaludu.

According to the poem, even if a dog is made to sit on the throne and its coronation is done on a good Muhurat, it won’t change its ways. The moral of the poem is that no matter how well a neech, an underling, a low life is treated, he will not mend his ways.

“In the olden days dogs in villages used to eat faeces. Didn’t imagine those dogs of the olden days coming back. Presently one such dog has been found in Delhi,” Srikanth added.

“Recently the dog has been made to sit there for two years. The dog has the habit of making over-intelligent statements,” Murali Mohan Rao, another advocate commented in one of the two WhatsApp groups.

More comments made in a Siddipet advocates’ WhatsApp group

The comments drew widespread condemnation, with several advocates in Siddipet court holding protests against such insult to the top judicial authority of the country. A complaint was filed and a first-information report was lodged by Siddipet police.

The two advocates were booked under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which addresses statements that cause public mischief, create public fear or alarm, or incite enmity between different communities, with punishment including up to three years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

They were also booked under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which define offences for insulting or intimidating a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) member and using caste-based abuse.

The protesting advocates were anguished that even days after the FIR was lodged, no action was taken against the two advocates, who belong to Akhil Bharatiya Nyayavada Parishad, also known as Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), the lawyers’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Representations were made to the secretary, the Bar Council of Telangana, Siddipet police commissioner, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Telangana SC/ST Commission, the advocate general among other institutions concerned. According to Ravi Babu, the complainant, the accused enjoy political support from BJP leaders from Siddipet district.

After the FIR was registered, the accused were given bail on personal bond by the judicial first-class magistrate of the Siddipet court. Advocate Ravi Babu told Siasat.com that the bail was granted because the judge didn’t see a strong enough reason written in the remand report by the investigating officer, to remand the accused.

He argues that the first class magistrate doesn’t have the authority to grant bail on personal bond in cases related to atrocities against SCs and STs, and that the final call on that could be taken only by the Special Sessions Court for cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, located in Sangareddy.

Ravi Babu said that a revision petition has been sought to be filed in the district sessions court, and in the next few days the aggrieved advocates were also planning to move the High Court.

Pointing-out that the accused celebrated by distributing sweets after they were bailed-out, Ravi Babu also noted that the accused made the comments on social media after attending a meeting of the undivided Medak district’s Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad. “The plan to humiliate CJI Gavai is happening at the highest political level in the country. It is being done to instill fear in the judiciary,” he observed.