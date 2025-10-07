‘No regrets’, says suspended advocate for hurling shoe at CJI Gavai

Suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly hurled a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, has now defended his act, saying he has “no regrets.”

Kishore stated that CJI’s statements against the “bulldozer raj” were wrong.



“The CJI should remember that holding such a high constitutional position requires understanding the true meaning of ‘Milord’ and maintaining its dignity. You cannot go to Mauritius and make statements like ‘the country will not run with a bulldozer,'” he said.

Kishore was referring to the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, where the chief minister, on many occasions, has said his administration will not hesitate to use bulldozers to raze down houses involved in encroachment. In most cases, the Muslim and Dalit communities have borne its brunt.

He also questioned the CJI and those opposing him, saying, “Is Yogiji’s bulldozer action against those who encroached on government land wrong? I am deeply hurt and will continue to feel so.”

“A PIL was filed in the CJI’s court on September 16, but he mocked it, saying, ‘Go and pray to the idol and ask it to restore its own head.’ When Nupur Sharma’s case came up, the court remarked that she had vitiated the atmosphere. Whenever a matter related to our Sanatan Dharma arises, the Supreme Court passes such remarks,” he said.

“Don’t grant relief to the petitioner if you choose not to, but don’t mock him either. I was genuinely hurt. I wasn’t inebriated. My response was a reaction to his behaviour. I have no fear, and I don’t regret what happened,” he added.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma).

The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident during the court proceedings, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to “just ignore” it and to let off the errant lawyer identified as Rakesh Kishore with a warning.

“Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” the CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justice K Vinod Chandran, told lawyers and continued hearing the mentioning of cases.

Although Kishore was taken into custody by the Delhi Police, he was later released after the Supreme Court registry decided not to press any charges against him.

His license was immediately suspended by the Bar Council of India.

What Justice Gavai said on bulldozer raj

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, during his address at the inaugural Sir Maurice Rault Memorial Lecture at the University of Mauritius on October 3, had stated that “India’s legal system operates under the rule of law, not under the rule of a bulldozer. Just because something is legalised does not mean it is just.”

“Rule of Law is the Largest Democracy,” he had said.

On November 13, 2024, a bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan invoked Article 142, which empowers the Supreme Court to ensure “complete justice,” to issue nationwide guidelines prohibiting arbitrary demolitions.

