Shreya Kalra defeats all, wins Lock Upp 2: Sources

Shreya and Shivangi had dominated winner predictions for weeks, with fans divided over who deserved to take home the trophy.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: |   Updated:
Indian woman smiling in a colourful jacket at the Lock Upp 2 grand finale.
Instagram - Shreya Kalra

Mumbai: The wait is almost over, but it appears the biggest secret of Lock Upp 2 has already slipped out before the grand finale airs.

According to confirmed information received from an insider, Shreya lifted the Lock Upp 2 trophy during the grand finale shoot. The makers, however, have yet to announce the result publicly as the finale episode is still to air on Netflix.

Shreya’s victory may not come as a complete surprise to regular viewers. She remained one of the strongest and most strategic contestants throughout the season, never hesitating to take bold decisions when the game demanded them.

Subhan Bakery

Her biggest move came during the final week when she used her special power to eliminate Shivangi Joshi. The decision stunned the inmates and sparked massive discussions online, but it also proved that Shreya was ready to place the game above personal equations.

Shreya and Shivangi had dominated winner predictions for weeks, with fans divided over who deserved to take home the trophy. While several social media reports initially named Shivangi as the winner, exclusive information now confirms that it was Shreya who ultimately won Lock Upp Season 2.

The official announcement will be made during the grand finale episode.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: |   Updated:

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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