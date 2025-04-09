SI held for taking bribe in Telangana’s Suryapet

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, April 9 arrested a sub inspector for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Suryapet.

The accused was identified as N Anthi Reddy SHO-Chinthalapalem (Mallreddy Gudem) Police Station. Reddy had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not arresting the complainant and issuing a notice under section 35 BNSS in a case registered against him at the Chinthalapalem Police Station.

In an appeal to the public, the ACB said that In case of demand for a bribe by any public servant, the public is requested to “Dial 1064” (Toll-free Number of ACB Telangana). Telangana ACB can also be contacted through social media platforms WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X. The details of the complainant will be concealed.