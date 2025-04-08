Slot booking in 22 Telangana sub-registrar offices to begin on April 10

Hyderabad: In a bid to reduce the time taken for land registrations, the Telangana government will introduce a slot booking system as a pilot project in 22 sub-registrar offices across the state starting April 10.

Announcing the initiative on Tuesday, April 8, Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the new system will cut registration time from around 45 minutes to just 10-15 minutes.

The slot booking facility will be available at the following sub-registrar offices: