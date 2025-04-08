Slot booking in 22 Telangana sub-registrar offices to begin on April 10

The new system will cut registration time from around 45 minutes to just 10-15 minutes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 8th April 2025 7:06 pm IST
Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy says slot booking in 22 sub-registrar offices to begin on April 10.

Hyderabad: In a bid to reduce the time taken for land registrations, the Telangana government will introduce a slot booking system as a pilot project in 22 sub-registrar offices across the state starting April 10.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Announcing the initiative on Tuesday, April 8, Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the new system will cut registration time from around 45 minutes to just 10-15 minutes.

Also Read
Telangana to introduce slot booking, biometric in sub-registrar offices

The slot booking facility will be available at the following sub-registrar offices:

MS Creative School
  • Hyderabad district: Aampur and Chikkadpally
  • Sangareddy district: Sadasivpet
  • Medchal-Malkajgiri district: Quthbullapur and Vallabhnagar
  • Rangareddy district: Shamshabad, Saroornagar and Champapet
  • Peddapalli district: Ramagundam
  • Khammam district: Kusumanchi and Khammam
  • Others: Mahabubnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal, Warangal, Warangal Rural, Kothagudem, Armoor, Bhuvanagiri and Choutuppal

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 8th April 2025 7:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button