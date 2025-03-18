Telangana to introduce slot booking, biometric in sub-registrar offices

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to introduce a slot booking and biometric system in Sub-Registrar offices to streamline the registration process, improve transparency, and curb corruption. The new system will significantly reduce the registration time from the current 45 minutes to just 10-15 minutes.

The initiative will be rolled out as a pilot project in select Sub-Registrar offices in the first week of April. As part of modernization efforts, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots will also be integrated to enhance public convenience. Officials have been instructed to redesign office layouts to accommodate the new system.

Government’s commitment to transparency

Announcing the initiative during a three-hour review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing efficiency in land registration services.

He warned that strict action would be taken against illegal property registrations, particularly involving prohibited lands. To prevent unauthorized registrations, the government plans to develop a dedicated online portal, similar to Bhu Bharati, which will display details of restricted properties and be linked to the Revenue Department.

Focus on Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS)

Regarding the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS), which impacts thousands of families, the Minister directed officials to expedite the approval of pending applications. District Registrars were instructed to review applications daily, and Sub-Registrars were advised to seek guidance from higher authorities if needed to avoid delays.

He also stressed the importance of addressing public grievances while ensuring compliance with regulations. To improve monitoring, District Sub-Registrars have been directed to visit their offices weekly and assess service delivery.

The review meeting was attended by Stamps & Registration Secretary Jyoti Buddhaprakash, CCLA Secretary Mandha Makarand, IT Secretary Bhavesh, DIGs of six zones, and District Registrars from across Telangana.