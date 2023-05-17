Team Siddaramaiah celebrates as Karnataka awaits decision over CM post

Ahead of the announcement of Congress’ high command over the chief minister’s post in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi met Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar as the party finalised the name of the next Karnataka CM post the election win on Saturday.

After his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah’s supporters were spotted lighting firecrackers and giving sweets, but the Karnataka Chief Minister’s office remained vacant for the fourth day despite the Congress’s resounding victory in the assembly elections.

The supremo’s supporters also poured milk on his posters amid reports that he is likely to be chosen as CM of the state.

Confirming the same, the former minister and senior Congress Dalit leader H C Mahadevappa said on Wednesday that he was happy that Siddaramaiah is all set to become the CM. However, there has been no official confirmation form the Congress party’s high command.

Mahadevappa, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, stated that there was no proposal of power sharing. The two and three-year term proposal for Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar was just hearsay.

“There are many aspirants for the post of CM, but only one can be made as the CM. The high command has decided this after analyzing all factors,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah was chosen after thorough analysis of the present political scenario. Shivakumar’s aspiration to become CM is not wrong. The clean image of Siddaramaiah had helped the people to trust the Congress party,” he added.

AICC in charge of state Randeep Singh Surjewala, also stepped out on Wednesday to clarify rumours that have been doing rounds in media reports.

“A lot of speculation was going on. I just wanted to point out that deliberations are ongoing. AICC president Kharge has been given the authority to choose the leader of the state party. Please do not resort to speculation. Whenever a decision is taken we will be happy to inform you. Please do not believe and accept planted rumours by the BJP,” said Surjewala.

“We will have a new cabinet and leader in Karnataka in the next 42-78 hours,” added Surjewala.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate and burst firecrackers ahead of the decision on #KarnatakaCM post pic.twitter.com/n7rbwohw6p — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023