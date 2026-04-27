SIR: Check your name now or risk losing your vote, Telangana EC tells voters

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Telangana, with the schedule to be announced shortly, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy said on Monday, April 27.

The revision has been ordered to address gaps in the existing electoral roll, including voters registered in multiple locations due to frequent migration, and the non-removal of deceased electors. The exercise aims to ensure no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person remains on the rolls.

As a first step, Booth Level Officers (BLO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) and Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) are currently matching existing electors with records from the last SIR conducted in 2002.

Voters can check their details or those of their parents and grandparents from the 2002 rolls on the CEO Telangana website at ceotelangana.nic.in or on the ECI portal at voters.eci.gov.in. Printed copies of the 2002 electoral roll are also available with BLOs at polling stations.

Sudarshan Reddy said no documents are required during the enumeration phase. However, electors whose names cannot be matched with the 2002 rolls will be issued notices and asked to submit supporting documents to establish eligibility.

These include birth certificates, passports, educational certificates, caste certificates, government-issued identity cards and land or house allotment documents issued by the government, among others.

Special directions issued by the ECI govern the use of Aadhaar as a supporting document.

Voters are urged to contact their polling station’s BLO or ERO at the earliest to verify and link their details with the 2002 SIR records, to avoid having to submit documents during the revision period.