SIT questions former SIB chief on Telangana phone tapping case on June 19

Hyderabad: Former Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for almost 9 hours on Thursday, June 19, to probe his role in the Telangana phone tapping case.

As per reports, he was questioned based on the statements of former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of SIB V Praveeth Rao, and other witnesses including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and TPCC spokesperson Jaipal Reddy.

He was questioned about hundreds of phone numbers that were placed under surveillance, and under his supervision.

However, Prabhakar Rao is said to have not cooperated well with the SIT sleuths led by west-zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SM Vijay Kumar.

He was known to have only stated that he was taking orders from above, but refrained from revealing who gave him those orders.

He was called by the SIT to appear before them again on Friday, June 20 for questioning.

This was the fourth time he was questioned by the SIT officials, after he appeared before them on June 11 for questioning, after returning from US.

The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who has been in the United States for 14 months, returned to India on June 8, as directed by the Supreme Court on May 29.

He gave an undertaking to the Supreme Court that he will return to India soon after receiving emergency travel documents, and will cooperate with the investigation.

He, along with of his subordinates, were alleged to have tapped the phones of politicians, businessmen, journalists and even judges under the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).