Phone tapping case: SIT grills Prabhakar Rao over 300 unknown profiles

Rao asserted that gathering information, whether technically or physically, is integral to the SIB’s mandate.

Former Telangana SIB chief Prabhakar Rao
File Photo: Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana phone tapping case on Saturday, June 14, questioned former Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief and prime accused, Prabhakar Rao, about 300 unknown profiles whose phones were intercepted.

Phone calls of these profiles were reportedly intercepted for six months in the run-up to the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. During interrogation, Rao stated he merely performed his duties as chief of the Special Investigation Bureau by supervising surveillance teams.

When asked about the specifics of the phone-tapping operation, Rao remained silent.

Prabhakar Rao said he would fully cooperate with the investigations. However, he maintained that any activities undertaken after his resignation were not his responsibility.

The previous day, former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praneeth Rao was questioned regarding his team’s alleged involvement in destroying a hard disk containing vital information.

