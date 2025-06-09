Phone Tapping case: Ex SIB chief appears before SIT in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao who is prime accused in the phone tapping case appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hyderabad on Monday, June 9.

Rao is recording his statement at the Jubilee Hills police station. He returned to Hyderabad on Sunday evening after spending 15 months in the united States (US). This is the first time Rao has appeared before the SIT since the inquiry began.

According to reports, further rounds of questioning may follow, depending on the details revealed.

He recently gave an undertaking to the Supreme Court that he will return to India soon after receiving emergency travel documents and cooperate with the investigation.

The SIT hopes to make progress in the case relating to the alleged tapping of phones of politicians, businessmen, journalists and even judges under the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The Supreme Court on May 29 ordered authorities to return the passport to Prabhakar Rao to enable him to return to India.

Phone tappong case : Prime accused T prabhakar Rao appears before SIT at Jubilee Hills zpolice station.



Rao returned to Hyderabad from US on Sunday. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/tSo2z9HziH — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) June 9, 2025

The apex court had also directed Prabhakar Rao to give an affidavit of undertaking that, within three days of the receipt of the passport/travel document, he will return to India.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma had passed the order on a petition by Prabhakar Rao, challenging the Telangana High Court order dismissing his petition for anticipatory bail.

The bench also barred police from taking any coercive step against him till further orders.

(With inputs from IANS.)