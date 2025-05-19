Social media posts on Operation Sindoor: SC to hear plea of professor against arrest

The professor was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 19th May 2025 12:01 pm IST
Supreme court to hear suo motu case on mumbai police's action against r
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea of Ashoka University’s political science department head Ali Khan Mahmudabad challenging his arrest for social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the associate professor, and said the pleas will be listed for hearing either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it during the day,” Sibal said.

“Please list it tomorrow or day after,” the CJI said.

The professor was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had recently sent a notice to the associate professor questioning his remarks, though Mahmudabad had maintained that they were “misunderstood” and asserted that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

Haryana Deputy Commissioner of Police Narender Kadyan said two FIRs were lodged at the Rai police station in Sonipat — one based on a complaint from the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on the complaint of a village sarpanch.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2025 12:01 pm IST

