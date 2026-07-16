Sohail Khan reveals he wanted to name his son ‘Ram Khan’

Mumbai: A candid conversation between Aly Goni and Sohail Khan on the reality show Alliance has caught attention after the actor revealed that he had initially planned to name his elder son “Ram Khan.”

The conversation began with Aly praising Sohail and Seema Sajdeh’s sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan, for their behaviour and upbringing.

“Aap logon ke bachche bahut tameezdaar aur bahut achhe hain. Maine kabhi baat nahi kari, par door se dekha hai,” Aly told Sohail. He also pointed out that Nirvaan closely resembles his father.

Responding to the compliment, Sohail recalled the story behind Nirvaan’s name. He shared that when Seema was pregnant, the two had jokingly decided that he would choose the name if they had a boy, while Seema would name the child if it was a girl.

“When Seema was carrying Nirvaan, humne mazaak-masti mein decide kiya tha ki ladka hua toh main naam rakhunga aur ladki hui toh Seema. Maine socha tha bete ka naam Ram rakhunga, Ram Khan,” Sohail said, adding, “We are very secular that way.”

However, the plan changed soon after their son was born. Sohail revealed that when Seema regained consciousness after the delivery, she looked at him and asked, “How is Nirvaan doing?”

The name immediately stayed with him, and Sohail decided not to change it. He further said that Nirvaan grew up to reflect the meaning of his name, describing him as calm, peaceful and composed.

Sohail and Seema are also parents to a younger son, Yohaan Khan. While the naming revelation became the highlight of the conversation, Aly’s heartfelt praise for the two boys also reflected the impression they have left on people around the family.