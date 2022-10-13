Some AirPods Pro 2 users complain of audio drift, syncing issues

San Francisco: Some AirPods Pro 2 users have reportedly raised complaints about an annoying audio drifting problem that persists even when Apple’s capabilities like dynamic head tracking and spatial audio are turned off.

According to 9To5Mac, audio drifting is an issue with headphones where the sound shifts between each side of the two earbuds.

In addition to switching back and forth between earbuds, the audio can sometimes fall out of sync with videos. In this case, the speaker in the video’s audio would not line up with their mouth.

Affected users say they are experiencing a combination of audio drifting and shifting, as well as volume levels randomly increasing or decreasing.

“This is my second pair of AirPods Pro 2, and the audio still seems to shift/drift all over the place. Sometimes it can compress the volume of a song and then randomly raise the volume,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“No, it’s not head tracking or spatial audio. I have turned those off,” the user added.

Meanwhile, recently, AirPods Pro 2 users received a bug alert telling them to “replace” their battery soon.

When the AirPods Pro earbuds or MagSafe Charging Case battery was low, the bug appeared to cause battery replacement notifications to be sent from the Find My app to adjacent devices.

The notifications urged users to “replace the battery on… soon,” even though it is impossible to replace AirPods batteries, and the device needs to be recharged.