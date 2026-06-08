Sona Mohapatra speaks about Peddi row, calls out toxic masculinity

Mumbai: Amidst the conversation around Janhvi Kapoor’s overlysexualised appearance in the latest Telugu release “Peddi”, singer Sona Mohapatra has said that heroines are often reduced to “decoration to be sexualised and objectified” while toxic masculinity is packaged as romance.

Mohapatra, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, shared a video of herself speaking about the latest controversy around “Peddi” and its director Buchi Babu Sana.

The singer said the recent backlash against the portrayal of a female character in Peddi has given her “hope and optimism,” as audiences appear to be holding filmmakers accountable for how women are represented on screen.

She said: “In the last few days, one thing has given me a strange relief. In our heavily promoted mainstream film, the backlash against the portrayal of the heroine has given me some hope and optimism. Seems like it had an impact on some of the filmmakers who are giving interviews that she is very innocent and some sections will be removed.”

Putting the spotlight on the formula of many films, she said that while the hero is typically shown leading a dignified life, the heroine often exists merely as an extension of his story.

“Now, I haven’t watched the latest Peddi or its mothership Pushpa, never planned to. But to be honest, we all know the formula and template of these films. The hero always lives a dignified life. And the heroine is just an extension of that story. Decoration to be sexualized, objectified. Toxic masculinity is called romance in such films.”

“Disrespect becomes swagger. Some low motion shots, some strategic camera angles, the heroine’s look me, look me, look me type of clothes, loud background music. We know the deal. And in most cases, misogyny wins in the box office. But this time, something different has happened.”

She added: “The interesting thing is that India’s people have apparently expressed their dissatisfaction.”

Mohapatra said that filmmakers frequently rely on patriarchal tropes instead of creating well-developed female characters, adding that a heroine’s agency is often removed from the screenplay in favour of commercially successful formulas.

“They are holding the filmmakers responsible. Are we really tired of these lazy, short cut, pathetic ideas of filmmaking? I hope so. Or maybe we are even connecting the dots around all the sad news of the crimes against the women.”.

“Whether it’s stalking or teasing, the news that comes every day, children’s rape, domestic violence. And I guess people are connecting how such films influence attitudes and behaviors in society. Because mostly in our films, it’s the case that it’s not a story. The writers don’t have to pay. No problem. Put in patriarchy.”

Delete the heroine’s agency from the screenplay. It will be a massacre. And as I’m saying this, I’m actually on my way to the closing ceremony of the Kashish Kher Festival, here in Mumbai.

A film festival where I’ve been associated with for years. I’ve performed there. I’ve celebrated this festival, supported it.

“And what strikes me is this. Kashish is still continuing. Year after year, despite not having these kinds of budgets, star power or machinery that this kind of bullshit mainstream cinema in India enjoys. And I’m so proud and thankful for that. Because courage and authenticity matter. Because stories about real human beings matter.”

She added: “And I’d like to hope that audiences, whether they’re queer, straight, young, old, male, female, or anything in between, eventually will connect to the truth. Not propaganda. Not fantasy. Not insecurity dressed up as macho heroism. That Kashish survives gives me hope. As does this backlash on Piddi, forcing the filmmakers to apologize.Kudos, India.”

Stating that she finds it hopeful, Mohapatra added: “As someone who has spent a lifetime telling stories through music and songs, I find this incredibly hopeful. Maybe we will demand better stories, better women characters. Is it possible? And maybe all this is a sign that we are becoming a better society. I would like to think so. Sending you a lot of love.”

In the caption section, Mohapatra revealed that she recorded while she was on her way to Kashish Film Festival.

She also mentioned: “This year’s festival brought together more than 150 films from over 40 countries, celebrating diverse voices and stories from across the world.”